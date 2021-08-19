Joseph "Joe" Perez Flores, familian Chubito/Ginza, of Toto died on Aug. 13 at the age of 53. Last respects will be held at 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 25 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Toto. Interment services will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada.

