Joseph Peter Lazaro Lizama, Familian Katino, of Radio, Barrigada, passed away April 20 at the age of 51. Last respects will be held from 9–11:30 a.m. May 16 at San Vicente Church, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon followed by burial at Guam Memorial Park, Barrigada.
Joseph Peter Lazaro Lizama
Vanessa Wills
