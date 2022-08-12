Joseph “Joe Gustav” Quichocho Leon Guerrero, of Mangilao, died August 11 at the age of 68. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. at the family residence, hse 210 JR Mariano St., in Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. – noon August 26 at the family’s residence, hse 210 JR Mariano St., in Mangilao. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao. Burial with full military honors will be rendered at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

