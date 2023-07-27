Joseph "Dad"/Papa"/"JQ" Quinata Aguon, of Humåtak, passed away July 17 at the age of 70/ Mass of Intention will be held at 6 p.m at San Dionicio Catholic Church, Humåtak. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. August 1 at San Dionicio Catholic Church. Mass for Christian burial will be held at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

