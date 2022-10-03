Joseph “J.R” Reyes Cruz, of Hågat and formerly of Agana Heights, died September 13 at the age of 76. Last respects will be from 8-11 a.m.  Oct. 15 Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

