Joseph “Pepe” S. Iriarte, of Agana Heights, died Feb. 2 at the age of 71. Mass of Intention is being said at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of The Blessed Sacrament in Agana Heights (No mass Thursday, Feb. 9). Nightly rosaries are being said at 7 p.m. via zoom, meeting ID: 89631539301. Last respects will be held from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 9 a.m. Feb. 24 at Our Lady of The Blessed Sacrament. Interment will follow at Pigo Cemetery, Anigua.

