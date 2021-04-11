Joseph San Nicolas Concepcion, also known as “Joe/Bobak,” of Barrigada, died on March 27 at the age of 57. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on April 24 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at San Vicente-San Roque Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

