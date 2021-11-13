Joseph San Nicolas Gumabon, of Mangilao, died on Nov. 1 at the age of 72. Last respects will be held from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Nov. 24 at San Vicente Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

