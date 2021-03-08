Joseph Santiago Taitano, of Yigo, died Feb. 19 at the age of 81, in Seattle, Washington, where a private funeral service was held. Guam funeral service will be announced at a later date.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Feds seize over 18 pounds of meth in mail searches
- Junk car moved 3 times, investigation launched
- Senator asks Judiciary about allegations against his son
- Road to Recovery: 'Trying to fit in' with the wrong crowd
- Police chief reopens restaurant crash investigation; off-duty cop was passenger
- $694K in stimulus checks mailed
- 'It's irritating, frustrating': Mayors catch stray dogs, people release them from traps
- Guam stuck on CDC's high-risk list as tourism moves to reopen
- 'Our power got disconnected': Some 250 pre-apply for rent, utility relief
- Public Health: Recalled corned beef removed from shelves at Cost-U-Less stores
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
There are moments when a speech isn’t merely a collection of words meant to inform. In times of chaos, it can inspire calm. When war is being … Read more
OMBRE GA'CHONG
- Lee P. Webber
Guam has a very severe methamphetamine problem and it now appears that our law enforcement community also may have a very significant gambling… Read more
- James Martinez
The workplace has been radically changed by the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a critical gap that must be addressed during Guam’s comeback: the … Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In