Joseph T. Guzman, of Santa Rita, died Feb. 17 at the age of 72. Mass is being offered daily at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Rita: 6:30 a.m. Feb. 24-25; 6 a.m. Feb. 26; rosary only at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 with dinner to follow. Daily Mass will continue until funeral day, services for which will be announced at a later date.

