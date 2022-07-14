Joseph “Joe Boy” Taijeron Tainatongo, of Toto, died July 8 at the age of 55. Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, and at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, in Toto. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 1 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

Tags

Load entries