Joseph "Joe" Thomas Castro, familian Dalalai, of Dededo, died March 25 at the age of 55 years. Last respect will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. April 9 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will be on April 13 at Vicente A. Limtiaco Cemetery Nimitz Hill.
