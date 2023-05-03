Joseph Topasna Quinata, of Toto, formerly of Humåtak, passed away April 26 at the age of 66. Holy Rosary is being said at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Mass at 6 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Toto. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 5 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Christian Funeral Mass will be said at 1 p.m. Private cremation to follow at Our Lady of Peace, Windward Hills.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman gets 6-1/2 years for dealing meth
- Volleyball coach Mike Nauta is fighting cancer in Colorado, needs the community's help
- OAG: Boy, 16, robbed of $15 at bus stop
- Public defender heading to prosecution
- How strong is Disney’s case?
- GTOY: Ada sings the praises of her students, supporters
- Trees home to birds in Malesso' cut down
- 'I'm just high': Woman accused of assaulting 1-year-old in Dededo
- 18-year-old, 3 minors arrested for alleged restaurant burglary
- June Grace Bells Carino
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
Insights
- Father Francis Hezel
We may like to think that the rules of the road are standard throughout the U.S. states and territories, and even in foreign countries (at lea… Read moreThe rules of the road for driving on Guam
- Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, Commander of Joint Region Marianas
On Thursday, April 27, we witnessed democracy in action when the Guam Legislature voted to override the governor’s veto of Bill 12-37. The int… Read moreConsiderations moving forward
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In