Joseph Topasna Quinata, of Toto, formerly of Humåtak, passed away April 26 at the age of 66. Holy Rosary is being said at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Mass at 6 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Toto. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 5 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Christian Funeral Mass will be said at 1 p.m. Private cremation to follow at Our Lady of Peace, Windward Hills.

