Joseph "Lil Joe/JBoy" Ulloa Blas Jr., of Barrigada, died Oct. 25 at the age of 30. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 8 p.m. via Zoom (Login: 226 028 4982, Passcode: 1234.) Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; and on Sunday at 8 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Toto. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Toto. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona. There is a limit of 15 people at a time in the Yona Chapel. Family and friends will be rotating in and out to allow others to pay their respects. Please adhere to PCOR1 guidelines.

