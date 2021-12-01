Joseph “Joe” Velasco Guyal of Dededo, died Nov. 28, at the age of 60. Last respects will be held from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

