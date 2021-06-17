Joseph Victor Camacho, also known as "Sinot Victoriano," familian Chode/Rambo, of Agana Heights, died on June 14 at the age of 72. Last respects will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. July 2 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- GovGuam to families: Demolish cemetery ‘monuments’
- Restaurant owner gets 10 months for SNAP fraud
- ‘I’ve always felt different’
- Squatters seek help as Tumon garage cleaned, secured
- GPD investigating shooting incident in Merizo
- GPA interviews: Firefighters, police engaged in gambling
- 'Bugs in the food': Public Health shuts down 2 restaurants
- AG ordered to justify charges against suspect in drug bust
- Man gets upset, allegedly attacks victim over church donation
- 'Super exciting to win something': Juan Muna wins new car, Peter Paul Cepeda bags $10K cash in Vax N' Win drawing
Images
Videos
On Tuesday, the Guam Department of Labor announced that parents can no longer file for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance because they don’t hav… Read more
- Carl T.C. Gutierrez
Remember those old paper customs declaration forms we used to scramble to fill out before we got off the plane on the approach to Guam? Read more
- Fedor Simanov
Looking at the Pride Month exhibit near the Legislature, I admire Guam's support for political pluralism and the free expression of people. My… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In