Joseph Victor Camacho, also known as "Sinot Victoriano," familian Chode/Rambo, of Agana Heights, died on June 14 at the age of 72. Last respects will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. July 2 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

