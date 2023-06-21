Josephine “Jo” Aquiningoc Eustaquio, of Yona, passed away June 17 at the age of 69. Mass of intention is being offered at 7 a.m weekdays (excluding Thursday), at 4 p.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. Sunday at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Yona. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. July 3 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

