Josephine “Josie”/“Fina” Crisostomo Cortez, familian Bejong/Cocora, of Mongmong, formerly of Barrigada, died March 14 at the age of 69.
Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 1 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
