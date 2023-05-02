Josephine “Ofing” Cruz Apatang, “Familian Tuba” of Mongmong, passed away April 28 at the age of 73. Rosary and Mass Intention are being offered at 5:30 with 6 p.m. Mass Monday-Friday, 5:30 p.m. followed by Mass Saturday, and 7:30 a.m. followed by Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Last day of mass intention will be May 6 and Rosary will continue to be prayed until the day of the funeral. Funeral details will be announced at a later date.

