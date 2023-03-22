Josephine “Bobing” E. Santos Leon Guerrero, familian Ebang, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, and formerly of Toto, died March 7 at the age of 74. Rosary is being said at 5:30 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Mass will follow rosary. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. March 24 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

