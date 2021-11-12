Josephine “Josie” Calubaquib Galvez died on Oct. 24 at the age of 66. Viewing will be held on Nov. 15 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.
