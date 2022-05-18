Josephine “Ofing” Guerrero Duenas, of Leyang, Barrigada, died May 16 at the age of 72. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Last respects will be held June 3 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
