Josephine “Ofing” Guerrero Duenas, of Leyang, Barrigada, died May 16 at the age of 72. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Last respects will be held June 3 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

