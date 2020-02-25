Josephine "Bobing" Marie Bordallo Coad, familian Kotla, of Tamuning, died Feb. 22 at the age of 81. Mass of Intention will be held at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot: 6 p.m. Mass Monday-Thursday, and Friday; 7 p.m. on Wednesday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held at 9 a.m.March 2 at the Ordot church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada.
