Josephine Taitingfong Cruz, of Mangilao, died August 6 at the age of 78. Mass of intentions is being said at 6 p.m. nightly (except Thursday) at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 - 11:30 a.m. September 2 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Interment services to follow at Our Lady of Peace Gardens, Windward Hills-Yona.

