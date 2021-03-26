Joshua “Josh” John Taimanglo, of Yigo, died March 18 at the age of 34. Last respects will be held from 9-11:15 a.m. April 14 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment service will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also know as Tiguag Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

