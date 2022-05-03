Joshua “Siñot/Mr. Josh” Justin Aguon, familian Chaka/Kariso, of Sinajana, died April 22 in the Philippines at the age of 35. Last respects will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. May 28 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

