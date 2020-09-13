Joshua "Josh" Laitan Cruz, of Dededo, died Sept. 6 at the age of 39. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- $4.2M in tax refunds for early February filers
- 2 deaths, 53 workers test positive
- CMS report finds GMH failures in 2 deaths
- FEMA OKs partial funding for $400 weekly lost wages
- Governor extends stay-at-home order to Sept. 18; digital contact tracing app unveiled
- ‘I am a prisoner’
- Case: 3 boys molested
- $1.5M in federal aid checks processed, mailed
- Harmon restaurant shut down due to rodent infestation
- Mayor Salas: 'I really miss my daughter'
Images
Videos
We are in a continued stay-at-home order once again – through Sept. 18. Read more
Dr. B Speaks!
- By Samuel Betances
The devastating phenomena of summer learning loss for children from book-poor homes without resources and social capital is well documented in… Read more
- Marie Virata Halloran
The burden of COVID-19 on Guam is incomprehensible. Suicidal attempts can leave the withering person with a serious life-debilitating conditio… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In