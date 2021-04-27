Joshua James Meno, of Dededo, died April 15 at the age of 24. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. at Ada's Mortuary on April 30. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered noon at St. Anthony's Church in Tamuning followed by private cremation.
