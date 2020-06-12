Jovan Rosita Dela Cruz Anoos, of Dededo, died June 7 at the age of 51. Viewing will be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Ada's Funeral Home. Cremation will follow.
As residents of Guam, for many years, decades or even entire lifetimes, we have sometimes taken for granted that we live in paradise.
By Fran Hezel
Kindly allow me to weigh in on another contentious issue – if you will. In doing so, I invoke as my cover the old mantra: "Fools rush in where…
By Jamela Santos, Tressa Diaz, Kristin Oberiano, Josephine Ong, Ruzelle Almonds and Tabitha Espina
We are Filipinos for Guåhan. We are composed of members who call Guåhan home, and who have ancestral roots in the Philippines. The origins of …
