Jovan Taitague Tamayo, fondly known as "The Oddchild/Oddisee/Kross/Van," of Talofofo, died July 27 at the age of 39. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 15 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens.

