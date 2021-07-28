Jovencio Castro Mortera Sr., also known as “Joven," of Harmon, died July 21 at the age of 82. Nightly rosary will be held at 7 p.m. at the Mortera residence in Harmon. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 2 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

