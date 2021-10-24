Joventino “Nonoy” Perez Castro, of Mongmong-Toto-Maite, died on Oct. 15 at the age of 67. Last respects will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Guam Memorial Park.

