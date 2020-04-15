Jovita Bolivar Paloma, also known as "Nanay" and "Nang Beta" of Spring, Texas, formerly of Mangilao, died April 9 at the age of 92. Memorial service will be held in Spring, Texas, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
This COVID-19 public health emergency has asked us, members of the public, to give up freedoms that are part of our day-to-day routines.
A Post-Native Perspective
By Dan Ho
Unlike many people, I'm not screaming "thank you" out my window and clapping to express gratitude to the health care workers down the street.
Ken Leon-Guerrero
(Editor's note: The author sent this as an open letter to the senators of the 35th Legislature.)
