Jovito “Joe” Abad Caseres, of Talo'fo'fo, passed away at the age of 92. Mass of intention is being offered daily at the San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, (no Mass Thursday), 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Final day will be April 22. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9– 11 a.m. April 25 at Ada’s Mortuary. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon at the San Miguel Catholic Church, Talo'fo'fo. Interment services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery at Windward Hills, Yona.

