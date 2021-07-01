Joywell Willis, also known as “Joy/Iotek,” of Umatac and formerly of Philadelphia, Chuukienu, Tolensom Municipality, Chuuk FSM, died June 25 at the age of 71. Last respects will be from 5 to 7:30 July 12 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will take place in Chuuk.
