Juan "John"  Blas Guzman died on Oct. 29 at the age of 84. Last respects will be held on Nov. 23 from 9 - 11 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica, followed by internment at Guam Memorial Park. 

