Juan "John" Blas Rosario, of Maimai, Chalan Pago, died on July 28 at the age of 84. Mass of Intention and rosary is being held at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church in Chalan Pago as follows: 6 p.m. Mass followed by rosary on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; no Mass on Thursday, 6:30 p.m. rosary; Mass will be at 5:30 p.m. followed by rosary on Saturday; and 10 a.m. Sunday Mass followed by rosary. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at the Chalan Pago church. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

