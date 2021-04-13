Juan “Juan Buchi” Chargualaf San Nicolas, of Malojloj, died on April 5, at the age of 75. Last respects will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 17 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. April 20 at San Isidro Catholic Church in Malojloj. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

