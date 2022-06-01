Juan "John”/“Johnny” Francisco Mansapit Borja, of Mongmong and Sånta Rita-Sumai, and formerly of Toto, died May 24. Mass of Intention will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7:30 a.m. Sunday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. The Holy Rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet will be prayed before each Mass. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 11 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Burial will follow at Malesso' Catholic Cemetery.

Tags

Load entries