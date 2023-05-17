Juan Garrido Tenorio, Familian “Rara”, of Tamuning, passed away May 13 at the age of 93. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. weekdays and 5 p.m. weekends at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. May 23 at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

Tags

Load entries