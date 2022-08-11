Juan Gogo Tenorio, of Yona, died August 6 at the age of 87. Mass of Intention is being offered at 7 a.m. daily at St. Francis Church, Yona. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. August 20 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at St. Francis Church, Yona. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries