Juan “Tiny”, "Big John”, “John-John” I. Sablan Jr., of Sånta Rita-Sumai, passed away April 17 at age of 51 years. Mass of Intention is being held at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m at Our Lady of Mr. Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Windward Hills Yona.

Tags

Load entries