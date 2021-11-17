Juan "John” Kamminga Gogue, of Piti, died on Nov. 8 at the age of 78. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Dec. 4 at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Piti, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

