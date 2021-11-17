Juan "John” Kamminga Gogue, of Piti, died on Nov. 8 at the age of 78. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Dec. 4 at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Piti, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 charged in Home Depot thefts
- Agana Shopping Center seeks correct guess for Ross opening
- Complaint: Man chokes woman after she finds photos of meth on his phone
- Arrest made in police chase
- 20 USS Carl Vinson sailors have Guam ties
- Jury being selected in federal drug case
- Man, 49, accused of raping woman multiple times
- GPD: Off-duty police officer trainee allegedly assaulted two medics
- 'I feel blessed': A mother comes home after early delivery, 9-week COVID-19 battle
- Suspect allegedly told victim he needed to sacrifice someone
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
It was a bit slow in coming, but help for Guam's fishermen and women, a group that isn't often mentioned, has arrived. Read more
A POST-NATIVE PERSPECTIVE
- Dan Ho
I don’t know when I began to question everything I read and heard, but when it happened, there was no turning back. Read more
- +2
- Ken Leon-Guerrero
With the introduction of Bill 220 by Sens. Amanda Shelton, Tina Muña Barnes and James Moylan, Guam politicians are proving once again the wisd… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In