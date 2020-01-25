Juan Leon Guerrero Borja, also known as “John,” familian “Dasu,” of Dededo, and formerly of Agana Heights, died Jan. 20 at the age of 81. Mass of Intention is being held at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, followed by rosary, at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level). Mass on Saturday and Sunday is being offered at 5 p.m. followed by rosary at the upper level. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Dededo church's upper level. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
