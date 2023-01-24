Juan “John” Leon Guerrero Diaz Sr., of Sinajana, died Jan. 16 at the age of 90. Viewing and last respects will be held from 8 – 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Church, Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

Tags

Load entries