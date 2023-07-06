Juan “Manong"/Uncle"/"Johnny” Mandadero, of Dededo, originally from Iloilo Philippines, died July 2 at the age of 86. Rosaries are being said at 7 p.m. July 6 7, and 10 at the lower level, and at 6 p.m. July 8-9 at the upper level at Santa Barbara Parish, Dededo. Public Viewing will be held from 10-11:45 a.m. July 22 Saturday at the upper level of Santa Barbara Parish, Dededo. Mass of Christian burial will start at noon. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona. 

