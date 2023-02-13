Juan “Quiche"/"John” Munoz Quichocho, formerly of Mangilao, died Feb. 6 at the age of 68. Mass of Intention is being said at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Rosaries are being said at 8 p.m. nightly at the family residence: 425 Jesus G. Cruz St., Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 8- 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

