Juan Munoz Santos, of Yona, died April 16 at the age of 67. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. May 7 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Interment will follow at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

