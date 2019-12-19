Juan Nathan Regenald San Nicolas Aguon, also known as “Johnny,” of Mangilao, died Dec. 11 at the age of 41. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. weekdays; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot until Dec. 19. Last respects will be from 9-11:15 a.m. Dec. 28 at the Ordot church. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
