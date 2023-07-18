Juan “John” Nauta Quichocho, of Dededo, passed away July 11 at the age of 86. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. Monday–Friday (except Thursday), 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. Sunday at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

